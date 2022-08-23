Line crossed

This refers to the editorial ‘Belligerent politics’ (August 22, 2022). Having spent considerable time abroad, Imran Khan claims to know the Western mindset well. However, it has not had the slightest positive effect on him. In fact, he has gone too far this time, threatening magistrate Zeba Chaudhry for granting a two-day remand to Islamabad Police in the Shahbaz Gill case. Even the crudest of politicians show more etiquette. It is time that authorities confronted him for his behaviour as he leaves them no other choice.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi