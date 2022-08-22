Six tourists injured in road mishap

MANSEHRA: Six tourists were injured when two wagons collided head-on in the Mahandri Pagal area of Kaghan valley on Sunday.

“The condition of two of six injured is critical and they have been shifted to a nearby hospital,” Amir Khadam, the Rescue 1122 official, told reporters.

The wagons were travelling between Mansehra and Kaghan valley when the driver of one of them lost control over steering after the brake failure and collided head-on with another one.

The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Balakot.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Wasiq, Amir Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Alamzeb and Tahir Khan.