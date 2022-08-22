Jill Biden tests negative

Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will come out of isolation on Sunday, the White House said.

The 71-year-old wife of President Joe Biden tested positive on August 16, nearly two weeks after her husband contracted the virus for a second time. She is double vaccinated and twice boosted, and experienced mild symptoms.

She was prescribed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid. "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Jill Biden had tested positive while on holiday in South Carolina, where she stayed at a private residence. President Biden, who turns 80 in November, has recently recovered from two separate bouts of the coronavirus.