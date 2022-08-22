In Pakistan, gender inequality persists everywhere and causes stagnation in social progress. It’s true that not all men harm women. But do all men work to make sure their fellow men do not harm women? Do they interrupt troubling language and behavior in others? Do they have conversations about women’s safety with others?
Gender equality is not just about women fighting for their rights, it is also about men standing up for what is right. Being a feminist for me means recognizing that men and women should be, can be and must be equal. For this purpose, men have a role to play in the world’s struggle for gender equality too.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
