City receives scattered rain

LAHORE : Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the city in afternoon and continued till night in spans. Till Saturday evening, 42 mm rain was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 37 mm at Jail Road, Johar Town 21 mm, Gulshan Ravi 20 mm, Samanabad 19, Iqbal Town 16 mm, Mughalpura recorded 14 mm, Paniwala Talab 13 mm, 8 mm at Upper Mall and Chowk Nakhuda each, 7 mm at Head Office Gulberg and Tajpura 3 mm.

Following the rain, Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed visited various city areas and inspected post-rain clearance operations. He said all Wasa officers, staff and machinery were active in the field. He said clearing rain water from low-lying areas was the priority of the agency. He said he had visited various disposal stations and all were fully operational. MD Wasa said that the operation staff was directed to clear all main roads and underpasses from rain water as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Met officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Karam and some cities in KPK while flash flooding was expected in Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Shirani, Sibbi, Bolan, Khuzdar, Rahim Yar Khan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period. Met officials also advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period. They further warned that riverine flooding in Indus and its tributaries may occur during the forecast period. They said monsoon currents were still penetrating in most parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 36.1°C and minimum was 26.3°C.