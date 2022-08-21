Gill’s torture statement an attempt to manipulate facts: PMLN

LAHORE : Azma Bukhari, PMLN Punjab spokesperson, Saturday said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had been covering up humiliation of others as a lawyer and now was trying to spread same dirt in politics.

In a statement issued, the spokesperson said Fawad should apologise to the nation for his lies. She said Fawad tried to link her statement with the torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, which was nothing else than an attempt to manipulate facts.

She said senior doctors of PIMS Hospital issued Gill’s medical report, which clearly stated that he was not tortured. She said ten tests and six x-rays were conducted on his body and doctors found no torture signs.

She said: “Imran Khan and his cronies are trying to divert attention of the nation from serious nature of crimes of Shahbaz Gill.” The PMLN spokesperson said paid trolls were part of propaganda campaign of the PTI. Azma maintained Gill in his statement on TV explained the policy of Imran Khan. She said Gill would reveal in investigation the names of the members behind the propaganda. She added Imran Khan was the mastermind of all conspiracy theories.