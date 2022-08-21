UN urged to take notice of rights violations in India

The Pakistan Dalit Solidarity Network (PDSN) has called upon the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UHCHR) to intervene urgently over human rights violations in India in general and specifically to investigate properly the case of 11 Pakistani scheduled caste Dalits who were mysteriously murdered in Indian state Rajasthan on August 9, 2020.
In a letter to the OHCHR issued to the media, the PDSN urged the UN body to exert pressure on the Indian government to launch a fair investigation producing truthful facts behind the gory incident.
With the lapse of two years, the Indian government had not moved for investigating the heinous murders of 11 family members.
