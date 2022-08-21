PPAF provides aid to flood victims

KARACHI: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has initiated relief activities for flood victims across nine worst-hit districts in all four provinces of the country, a statement said on Saturday.

An estimated 148,000 people in need would benefit from the fund’s humanitarian response, A PPAF press release said.

PPAF allocated Rs250 million for its ‘Flood Emergency Relief Programme’ to provide immediate life-saving assistance in the worst affected districts of the country.

The fund, in collaboration with its partner organisations HANDS, and GSF initiated its response by distributing relief packages in three districts of Sindh that include Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar.

The relief package contained a diversity of need-based interventions, including temporary shelters, food ration packs, hygiene kits, water purification tablets, medical supplies, livestock vaccination, and other items of need for the flood victims, PPAF said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadir Gul Barech, chief operating officer at PPAF, said the fund was responding to the crisis in the worst-hit areas of all four provinces by releasing immediate assistance through their network of partner organisations in the field.