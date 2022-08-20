PFF planning Pak-Palestine football match

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik has hinted at the possibility of hosting Palestine team for a match next month.

Haroon said, “Let’s put the plan into action” as Pakistan will be happy to host Palestine in the coming month. Haroon’s statement came after he was tagged by a sports journalist in a tweet sent out by FootballPalestine.com.

Palestine national football team has currently no friendlies lined up in the coming international window in September and with the 2023 AFC Asian Cup just under a year away, they are looking for competitive matches to prepare for the event.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have not played an international match over the past three years and are looking to resume football activities in the country after its ban was lifted by FIFA after more than a year.

The PFF had already hinted that the men’s national team is actively looking for teams to play a series of friendly matches and the availability of Palestine might work in the favour of both sides.