Mirpur back to winning ways in KPL

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals got back to winning ways in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) edging out defending champions Rawalakot Royals by three wickets at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Friday.

Rohail Nazir (69) held Hawks innings together as the franchise reached 156-7 in the allotted 20 overs. Imad Wasim picked up three while Shahdab Majeed grabbed two wickets.

In reply, experience came to Royals’ rescue as Shoaib Malik (33), Haris Sohail (31), Imad Wasim (26 not out) combined in to take the team home in the final over. Imad was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Earlier, Mirpur Royals had suffered back-to-back defeats in the second edition of Kashmir Premier League, after losing to Overseas Warriors by 15 runs in their third game.

Batting first Overseas Warriors scored 188 for the loss of 7 wickets, thanks to a brilliant century by their skipper Asad Shafiq. He smashed the first century of this event, scoring 112 runs on 60 balls with sixteen fours and two sixes. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled superbly again as he picked 2-9 in four overs.

Chasing the stiff target of 189 runs, opener Hassan Nawaz gave Mirpur Royals a perfect start. He scored a quick-fire 56 runs on 30 balls. Captain Shoaib Malik got himself out on seven runs. Haris Sohail with a half century and Mohammad Ikhlaq tried hard but fell short of the target. Mirpur Royals finished with 173 for 8 in 20 overs. Sohail Khan and Imran Randhawa took two wickets each. Asad Shafiq was named Player of the Match.