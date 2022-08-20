Two hurt in Sweden shopping mall shooting

MALMA, Sweden: A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in southern Sweden on Friday, police said. Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the city of Malmo, but gave no details about their identity or possible motive. Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd.
NAIROBI: The number of people at risk of starvation in the drought-ravaged Horn of Africa has increased to 22 million,...
LONDON: A former policeman jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman has been charged with two...
LOS ANGELES: US rangers have found a human foot floating in a hot pool in Yellowstone national park, the park service...
LONDON: Public transport workers in London held fresh strikes on Friday over pay and conditions, cutting services on...
GLASGOW: Glasgow held a ceremony on Friday to officially repatriate seven Indian cultural artefacts looted during...
SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday rejected Seoul’s offer of economic...
