Saturday August 20, 2022
World

Two hurt in Sweden shopping mall shooting

By AFP
August 20, 2022

MALMA, Sweden: A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in southern Sweden on Friday, police said. Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the city of Malmo, but gave no details about their identity or possible motive. Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd.

