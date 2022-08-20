Killer UK cop charged with indecent exposure

LONDON: A former policeman jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman has been charged with two further counts of indecent exposure, prosecutors said on Friday.
The alleged offences took place in Kent, southeast England, in June 2015 and November 2020, four months before officer Wayne Couzens killed Sarah Everard on March 3. He will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 2. Couzens, who served with the London force’s diplomatic protection unit, was charged with four other counts of indecent exposure in March. He was given a whole-life jail term last September for Everard’s murder. Couzens arrested Everard as she walked home in south London on the false pretence she had broken coronavirus restrictions.
