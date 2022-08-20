Traffic Assistant crushed to death

LAHORE:A Traffic Assistant was crushed to death by an over speeding and carelessly driven mini Mazda truck near Shimla Pahari Chowk on Friday morning.

According to detail, Traffic Assistant Mehmood Ahmad had tried to stop the careless driver of a mini Mazda truck this morning. An FIR of the incident has been registered at police station Qila Gujjar Singh and the accused involved has been arrested.

Later, the funeral prayer of Traffic Assistant was offered at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday evening. CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, DIG Investigation, CTO, family members of the martyred Traffic Assistant and a large number of traffic wardens and jawans of Lahore police attended the funeral.

A contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred Traffic Assistant as well. Later, the dead body of martyred Traffic Assistant was shifted to his native area for burial. Mother could not succumb police torture on sons: An old lady died of heart attack over police torture on her two sons in front of her in the Lower Mall police limits on Friday.

Sub-inspector Ashiq reached the house of a citizen named Muhammad Ali along with a team on 15 call. M Ali and Usman, two brothers were forcibly dragged by the police to the police station. SI Ashiq kept slapping the two brother in front of their mother.

The victim woman had also request SHO but he did not pay any heed. The victim’s family has appealed to IG for action against responsible cops. Man arrested for murdering friend over minor dispute : Investigations Police Shahdara Town on Friday has arrested a suspect who had murdered his friend over a minor financial dispute.

Sharing the details during a press conference, SP Investigations Usman Tipu said that the suspect identified as Afzal Ahmad alias Tipu was a close friend to Abdullah. They had developed differences on a small amount of money. The suspect was so annoyed that he stabbed him to death.

He also shared the details about the Investigations Police Islampura that arrested three suspects including the one involved in snatching money from his cousin.

The victim identified as Kamran and his cousin Hashim had just stepped out of the bank after withdrawing Rs3 million. The suspect identified as Asif along with two accomplices snatched the money from them.

2 bike lifters arrested: Shera Kot police have arrested two suspected bike lifters on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khurram and Kashif. The suspect according to investigations had committed as many as 29 cases of theft, snatching and road robbery.