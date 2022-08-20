 
Saturday August 20, 2022
Peshawar

Town body asked to pay salaries to employees

By Our Correspondent
August 20, 2022

SUKKUR: The administration of Ahmedpur Town Committee in district Khairpur did not release the salary of 60 employees of lower cadres.

The employees went on protest and said the town administration for the past couple of months has been deducting Rs7,000 to Rs9,000 from their salaries without any justification.

