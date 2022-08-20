Contractors boycott tender process

MANSEHRA: The contractors on Friday boycotted the tendering process of the Communication and Work Department’s development scheme to demand an increase in the previous rates in accordance with all-time high inflation in the country.

“We have boycotted the tendering process of the development schemes as owing to the skyrocketing prices of construction material in the country, we have been suffering financial losses,” Arshad Khan, the district president of the Contractors Association, told reporters here.

Flanked by a group of contractors and officer-bearers of his association, he said the contractors’ provincial and district associations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the streets to demand an increase in the construction rates in accordance with the current inflation but to no avail. “We have decided to boycott the tendering process of development schemes and continue it until our demands are met,” Arshad Khan said.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should realise the gravity of the situation as the prices of cement, woods and other materials used in the construction have increased manifold.