History repeats itself

When the no-confidence motion was passed against former PM Imran Khan, political instability increased. Inflation skyrocketed, the stock exchange crashed and the politicians were compelled to run to the IMF for a loan. Imran Khan made a narrative that the current setup has come into power through foreign conspiracy.

The country’s situation is not new as previously Nawaz Sharif also refused to accept the authority of then PM Benazir Bhutto. While the situation remains the same, the question arises that can Pakistan afford another political crisis? The government and opposition need to put their political differences aside and work for the development and welfare of the nation.

Javed Panhyar

Kandhkot