Tributes paid to martyred Army officers at Pak Embassy in US

WASHINGTON: Rich tributes were paid at a condolence meeting organized by the Pakistan Embassy to the dedication, commitment and courage of Commander 12 Corps Lt-General Sarfaraz Ali and other Army officers who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties in extremely challenging circumstances in Lasbela.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that the history of the armed forces was full of unparalleled sacrifices for the country. Masood Khan said that he knew Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed personally. “Besides close contact, while the martyred general was serving as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, I also got a chance to meet him while he was serving as Commandant Staff College and Commander Southern Command in Quetta.”

Masood Khan said that besides “sterling professionalism, sagacity and vision as a General, Lt-General Sarfraz Shaheed was an extremely humane and kind-hearted person who always helped the needy, and he was popular in Washington as well”. Defence Attache Brig Nauman Manzoor said: “Lt-Gen Sarfraz Shaheed spent most part of his career in the field along with his officers and jawans with the unique honour to serve as an instructor at Infantry School, Quetta, Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University Islamabad.