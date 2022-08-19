Two cops hurt in hit-and-run

JAMRUD: Two policemen were wounded after being hit by a vehicle at a checkpoint late Wednesday night, official sources said.
Additional SHO at Jamrud Police Station Jamshed Afridi along with Khalid Khan and other colleagues were on duty at the blockade in Shakas area when a suspicious motorcar (B-8788) arrived.
The car was flagged down but the driver, instead of stopping, hit the policemen, injuring Jamshed Afridi and Khalid Khan. Later, the cops besieged the vehicle and recovered 350 grams of ice from it.
