Tortured maid recovered; couple held

LAHORE:The victim of brutal torture by her employers, a couple, a 13-year-old girl working as a maid has been recovered from a house in Iqbal Town on Thursday.

The victim identified as Fatima had been working at the place of Saba Bibi and Farhan at Ravi Block. The suspects would subject her to severe torture. She had marks of serious injuries on her arms, neck and other parts. The victim on information was recovered by a team of Police Response Unit (PRU). The suspected couple managed to flee the scene. However, police arrested them after few hours.

Child Welfare and Protection Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that the bureau has taken custody of her.

found dead: A nine-year-old child was found dead at home in the Nawab Town area. The boy was identified as Mustafa, a resident of Itehad Colony, Nawab Town. The child was living at home with his mother. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Killer held: Samanabad Investigations Police arrested a suspect involved in murder of his brother, sister-in-law and niece two years back over a property dispute. The victims included his brother Waqas, sister-in-law Razia Bibi and niece Musfara. He had fled after the incident and had been hiding in Gujrat. He was handed over to Baghbanpura police for further investigations purposes.

MURDERED: A 45-year-old man dealing in cattle business was murdered in North Cantonment. Reportedly, the victim Shahbaz Khan, a resident of Loni Mandi, Saghar Road, dealt in cattle business. A suspect identified as Ehsan shot him dead. The suspect was arrested.

Prisoner escapes: A prisoner, allegedly involved in robbery case, ran away from Bakshi Khana of district katchery on the Lower Mall police premises Thursday. The suspect identified as Mubashir was inducted in a robbery case registered at Sabzazar police station. He was produced into the katchery to present before a judge. Before that he was detained at Bakshi Khana from where he managed to flee reportedly after breaking the door.