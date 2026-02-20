Paul McCartney talks 'very emotional' footage of late wife Linda in new doc

Paul McCartney gets emotinal watching footage of late wife Linda

Paul McCartney got emotional watching his new documentary, Man on the Run, which heavily features his late wife, Linda McCartney.

Man on the Run depicts McCartney and Linda’s efforts to form the band Wings after The Beatles split in 1970.

The documentary also shares glimpses of the couple’s home life with their kids, Heather, 63, Mary, 56, Stella, 54, and James, 48. (Paul also shares daughter Beatrice, 22, with second wife Heather Mills.)

"I think all the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see," Paul said at a special screening of Man on the Run, per Us Weekly. "I mean, obviously, the Linda stuff was very emotional. She looks so beautiful. She’s so cool."

"Me and Linda interacting is very special, because she’s not here," Paul said of watching the documentary. "Seeing the kids little, ’cause they know they’re not little anymore … they’ve got kids of their own. Linda, the kids, me and John [Lennon], just these memories … it’s like a life flashing in front of me."

Paul and Linda married in 1969 and remained together until her death from breast cancer at age 56 in April 1998.

The home photos and videos in the documentary are ones Paul thought he’d lost.

"I thought I’d lost it. Because in the ‘60s and ‘70s, you’d have a lot of break-ins. You wouldn’t really bother locking your door too much. So fans would come in, just nicking a lot of stuff. It was just like… It was how it was," he said.

"But [the] kids at my office were fantastic. They looked in every little, you know, storage units and every little drawer and everything, and they found it all," he added.

Man on the Run will hit Prime Video on February 27.