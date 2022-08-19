Orange Train fares to be fixed as per distance: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that on the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, work was being done for provision of discount to senior citizens, students and working women travelling in Orange Train. Work is also being done on fixing fares based on distance, he added.

The minister paid a visit to Orange Line Metro Station Dera Gujran. Orange Train Deputy CEO Li Chen welcomed provincial minister at the station. Orange Line Metro Train General Manager Operations Muhammad Uzair Shah also accompanied him. The minister viewed central control room of OLMT. GM Operations gave him a detailed briefing regarding train operations, monitoring system and security measures on platforms. The minister also travelled on Orange Train, inspected the travelling facilities being provided to the travellers. He also talked to the passengers present in the train who expressed their full satisfaction. The passengers requested the minister for water arrangements on the stations, increase in trains operation timings, construction of prayers rooms and student cards. The minister assured the passengers of working on all their demands.

Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that around 187,897 individuals used this facility on daily basis. The Punjab government is providing this facility to its people on subsidised rates of Rs40. He further said that on directions of CM Punjab we are working on provision of discount to senior citizens, students and working women. Work is also being done on fixing fares based on distance, he added.