Fakhar-Un-Nisa shows fighting spirit in Konya

KARACHI: Emerging karateka Fakhar-Un-Nisa on Thursday exited Islamic Games after showing some fighting spirit by winning one bout in Konya.

Fakhar-Un-Nisa took a bright start when she edged past Joelle Tchauko of Cameroon 4-2 in the 61 kilogramme event first fight. However, in the quarter-final, she went down 3-2 to Kyrgyzstan's Vstoitonova Kyambat on referee's decision.

"She was playing very well but unfortunately lost via referee's decision," a senior official of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) told 'The News' from Konya. "She is young and I hope she will go a long way," the official said.

Nargis lost to a fighter from Cameroon 4-1 in the +68kg contest. Kulsoom was outwitted by a Morocco fighter 4-0 in the -68 preliminaries. Imran Ali lost to an Azerbaijanian fighter 6-0 in the prelimnaries. In the repechage fight, he went down to a Saudi Arabian fighter 2-0.

Pakistan's journey in the Islamic Games ended with one gold in athletics (Arshad Nadeem) and one bronze in para-table tennis (Altaf-ur-Rehman).