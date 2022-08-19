Pakistan blank Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked The Netherlands 3-0 in the World Squash Team Championship underway in Nancy (France) to register their second consecutive win.

Muhammad Hamza Khan bt Samuel Gerrits 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, Noor Zaman bt Knut Hogevorst 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8 and Muhammad Ashab Irfan bt Hjalmer Mols 11-3, 11-5, 11-5. Pakistan will play against Hong Kong next.