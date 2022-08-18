Fawad prays for early recovery of Hamza’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: After reports of a delay in Hamza Shehbaz’s return to Pakistan from London due to his daughter’s health, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry prayed for speedy recovery of Hamza’s daughter Samaviyah.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad sent his well wishes to Hamza’s daughter and prayed for her return to routine life after early recovery. “Prayers for early recovery, may she get back to her mother’s lap and father’s arms very soon,” he wrote.

As per the report of a private TV channel, Samaviyah — who is the only daughter of Hamza and suffers from a heart disease — was admitted to a hospital in London after she fell ill. Hamza Shahbaz went to London from Lahore to meet his family on August 4. He was supposed to return home after staying for a few days, but his only daughter Samaviyah was admitted to a local hospital in London where she has undergone an operation. Her condition is said to be critical. Samaviyah has been suffering from heart disease since birth.