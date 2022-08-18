Blood donation camp held in Swabi

PESHAWAR: Blood donation camp was held at the Thalassemia Center in Tehsil Hospital, Chota Lahor on Wednesday.

The camp was organised by the district administration and hospital management, wherein around 100 blood donors registered themselves and donated blood to the center.

A press release said that people from various walks of life participated in the camp and many among them were first-time donors who registered themselves with the center for future blood donation.

Adviser to the Chief Minister KP Abdul Karim Khan became the first donor of the newly established center. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the blood donation was necessary to help those in need of it.

Assistant Commissioner Labiqa Akram along with a team visited the blood donation camp and encouraged the donors. More than 300 thalassemia patients had registered with the district administration, she said.

On the occasion, Additional Hospital Director Dr Hamid Ali Khan said that every donor would have to do a screening test as well.