Traffic between KP, GB suspended

MANSEHRA: The traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was suspended again on Wednesday after flash floods swept away the temporary ramps, which were built on Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

The temporary ramp built at the Ichar Nullah in the Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in Kaghan valley were swept away by the flash floods, suspending traffic between the KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The flood in Ichar Nullah also inundated residential camps of the Dasu hydropower project.

The portion of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which was blocked following the heavy landslides in the Battal area of Kaghan valley in the Mansehra district, was again blocked to traffic.

“The machinery has been clearing the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road after the landslides. And a bridge built on Kunhar River has been swept away by flood,” Hussain Deen, the chairman of the Hoteliers Association, told reporters.