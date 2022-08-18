Ulema hail polio vaccination teams

Rawalpindi : Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have hailed efforts of polio teams and said the noble cause rendered by the teams is reflective of the true teachings of Islam, says a press release.

The ulema were speaking during a conference organised by Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat, a religious body working for harmony among various schools of thought, Health Department of Rawalpindi and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre, at Rawalpindi Press Club.

The conference was participated by health staff, journalists and polio eradication partners. Ulema belonging to various schools of thought pledged support to polio eradication efforts. Speaking on the occasion, district ‘Khateeb’ of Rawalpindi Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi called for upholding the rights of children as envisaged in Islam. “Islam has laid much emphasis on the rights of human beings. Our religion even lays emphasis on the rights of animals. Our children have the right to receive vaccination and live a healthy life. We should not deprive them of their rights,” said Rizvi. The district sermon leader added saying that polio teams go door to door to ensure that all children get the polio vaccine and safety from the virus.

On the occasion Chairperson of Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi said, “It is the duty of ulema to play their role and speak whenever needed to build an amicable environment for polio teams.” Quoting a hadith he said that best among Muslims is the one who helps others. “Polio teams deliver vaccine at every household. Parents must support the teams”, added Naqshbandi. He backed polio eradication efforts saying although Punjab is doing fairly well but “we cannot afford to be complacent yet until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan as well as Afghanistan”.

Dr Javed Iqbal, the deputy district health officer, responded to the queries of ulema attending the conference.

Dr Iqbal said, “The national polio eradication campaign will start in Rawalpindi and rest of Punjab on August 22. I am of the view that if a simple flu cannot be cured with just one doze of medicine, how can we prevent polio. More dozes of polio vaccine mean more immunity for children against the crippling disease.”

He called upon the ulema to support polio eradication efforts and said their role was critical in addressing misconceptions. “Population mobilisation is taking place in Rawalpindi from all over Pakistan as well as Afghanistan. The movement has put children at risk especially those miss polio drops. Therefore parents must administer polio drops to children in the campaigns every time”, the DDHO stressed.