Students, teachers’ role in national progress urged

LAHORE:In connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised various activities, including seminar, speech competition, painting competition, tree plantation and human flag formation, walk and cake cutting ceremony.

On this occasion, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed Ahmad, faculty members, students and employees were present. In his address, Dr Sajid Rasheed paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed everything for the establishment of Pakistan. He said that the establishment of Pakistan was not possible without our ancestors’ efforts and sacrifices.

He said that the teachers, employees and students should play their active role in the development of the country. PU exams results : Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) first, third and fourth Professional 2nd annual examination 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.