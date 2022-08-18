Petrol pump cashier shot at, deprived of Rs3m cash

LAHORE:A cashier at a petrol pump was shot at, injured and deprived of Rs3 million cash by a suspected robber in the Hanjarwal area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the suspect all alone riding a bike came to the pump and asked the cashier Waseem to fill in petrol saying that he did not have money. The cashier told him to submit him an ID card and take it back after he returned the amount. The suspect alighted from his bike, reached near the cashier and snatched about Rs3 million cash from him. The shocked cashier attempted to grab the suspect, but the suspect whipped out a handgun and opened fire at him. The victim fell down and the suspect fled the scene. DIG Operations Afzaal Kausar has taken notice of the incident and asked the police officers concerned to submit a report after a strict action.

ACCIDENTS: Around 10 people died, whereas 984 were injured in 946 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 535 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.