Aisam appointed Punjab govt's Goodwill Ambassador

LAHORE: Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.
On this occasion, the minister appointed Aisam as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Punjab government.
“Punjab government will fully patronise Ace Tennis Academy established by Aisam in Lahore. The players of this academy will also train in the newly-built tennis courts adjacent to Punjab Tennis Stadium,” the minister said.
Taimoor said Aisam is a role model for young tennis players of the country.
Aisam thanked the minister for appointing him Goodwill Ambassador the Punjab government.
