Judoka Shah Hussain loses opening match

ISLAMABAD: Judoka Shah Hussain Shah had a disappointing outing at the Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Konya (Turkey) as he lost the opening match against Iranian opponent.

Ghasem Baghcheghi (Iran) defeated Shah Hussain by ippon. The other leading Pakistani judokas Qaisar Khan won two and then lost a fight against Elmar Gasimov (Azerbaijan) in the -100kg category. He won against Gede Ganding Kalbu (Indonesia) and against Morocco’s Mohammed Lahboub (Morocco). Pakistan judo team lost against Turkmenistan.

In swimming Jehanara Nabi (200m freestyle) moved into the final with 2:15.08 but finished 8th in the final. Bismah Khan finished 11th in the 50m freestyle. Amman Siddiqui finished 6th in the 800m free style.

Pakistan archery female team won 16-1 against UAE team but was later defeated by Turkey 5-1.

In karate event, Pakistan main hope Saadi Abbas lost against world champion Uzbekistani while Murad went down fighting against Uzbekistan judokas 1-0 in 60kg. Naseer also lost to Azerbaijan 3-2.