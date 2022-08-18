Imran’s nomination papers full of discrepancies: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan’s nomination papers to contest the by-polls for National Assembly seats are full of concealment of facts, discrepancies and fake records.

In his tweet on Wednesday, he said the PTI was exerting pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and due to this Khan’s nomination papers were approved. Memon pointed out that the ECP and courts had disqualified many politicians of Pakistan in the past in such identical cases.

Unfortunately, he said, special treatment in the case of Khan was still continuing. “Is Imran Khan still above the law? Is Imran Khan still a Laadla and why do two laws prevail in the country?” he asked.