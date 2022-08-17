Ex-PNSC chief to face music for buying two old vessels

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on maritime affairs on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against former chairman of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for buying two vessels having only five-and-a-half-year life for $42.75 million.

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair.

The officials of the PNSC informed the committee that on the instructions of the former chairman the PNSC had recently bought two vessels worth $42.75 million which were 14.5 years old and could be further used for the next five and half years only.

Rubina Khalid directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs ‘to initiate an inquiry into the matter and refer it to the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission.’

She ordered stern action against the ex-chairman curtailing all financial and administrative powers.

Senator Rubina Khalid also expressed resentment over Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Chairman Rizwan Ahmed’s refusal to vacate the office for Admiral Jawad Ahmed who was recently appointed by the prime minister new chairman of the PNSC and maintained that non-compliance of the prime minister’s order was a criminal offense and henceforth refused to take briefing from him.

While briefing on the PSDP 2022-2023 Secretary for Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana apprised the committee that there were total 16 PSDP projects of the ministry, out of which 13 were related to Gwadar while the remaining three pertained to Korangi Fish Harbour.

The committee was also informed by Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani that meetings were being held with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange programme to introduce courses in the Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute, Gwadar. The chairperson of the committee encouraged this step and said that the objective of the vocational institute was to equip students with technical skills and therefore efforts should be made to commence the courses at the earliest.

On the matter of the acquisition of the remaining land for Gwadar Port, the committee was informed that PC -1 was under consideration and would be submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Development for approval so that the acquisition of land could be started.