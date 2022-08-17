LAHORE A Majlis in connection with martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) will be held at Imambargah Attiya Ahle Bait, Mohallah Shia Kashmirian, Mochi Gate on Muharram 19 (tomorrow). According to Majlis organiser Mir Muhammad Qasim, Allama Muhammad Asghar of Lahore and Allama Mubashir Hassan Mirza of Lahore will address it. After the Majlis, a Zuljanah procession will be taken out.