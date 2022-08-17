 
Hike in petroleum products prices challenged in court

By Our Correspondent
August 17, 2022

LAHORE: The recent increase in the prices of petroleum products has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. The Judicial Activism Panel filed a separate petition through the advocate of Azhar Siddique. Federal government and OGRA among others have been made parties in the petition. The petition said that the prices of petroleum products are decreasing in the global market while the government is increasing the prices of petroleum products which will further increase the inflation.

