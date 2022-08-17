Political stability vital for growth: governor

LAHORE : A delegation of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association (PIAF) led by PIAF Chairman Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Tuesday here at Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the people associated with different businesses apprised the governor of the problems faced by them. Punjab Governor said that it was the need of the hour to put the country's economy on its feet. He said that political stability was very important for economic stability. He further said that continuity of economic policies was very important for the development of the country, so all political parties should make a charter of economy. The governor laid emphasis on all segments of society to play role in the development of the country. The country is currently facing economic challenges and other problems, but we should not lose hope, he said, adding there was a need to strengthen the links between the academia and the industry. He said that the PMLN in its previous tenures allocated funds to connect the universities with the industry. The governor said there was a need to increase exports to stabilise the country's economy. He said that businessmen should also be consulted while making government policies.

The PIAF delegation apprised the governor of demurrage, infrastructure, sewerage, taxes and other issues. The governor assured the delegation that the recommendations for solving their problems would be sent to the departments concerned. In the delegation, PIAF Vice-Chairman Raja Adeel Ashfaq, Secretary Sheikh Abdul Sabura and LCCI executive committee members Malik Nadeem, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Salim Asghar Bhatti, Raja Waseem Hassan, Khamis Saeed Butt, Shamim Akhtar, PIAF Executive Committee members Mudassar Masood, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Zafar Mahmood, Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Shaban Akhtar, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Umar Sarfraz Sheikh, Mujahid Fahim, Ahsan Mahmood and Mudassar Ghafoor were included.

CONDOLENCES: Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the collision between an oil tanker and a bus near Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange on the M5 Motorway.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this trauma with patience and perseverance.