Special Police Force jawans seek regularisation

PESHAWAR: Officials of the Special Police Force hailing from various districts staged a protest at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday for the regularization of their services.
Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, the participants recalled that they were serving the force and the majority of their colleagues had been regularized but they were left out. They said they requested the high-ups to regularize their services but nothing practical towards that end.
The jawans appealed to the government to regularise their services as they and their families were going through unrest because of the uncertainty surrounding their job.
