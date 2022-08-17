Saphan reaches final at World Canoeing Championships

KARACHI: Pakistan's Saphan Muhammad Swaleh reached the final C (in K 1500M) of World Canoeing Championships in Canada on Tuesday.

The ICF World Canoeing Championship in Sprint and Paracanoe is being held in Halifax Canada by the Canadian Canoeing Federation under the umbrella of International Canoe Federation (ICF).

A record number of canoe and kayak athletes from many countries are participating in the championship.

Saphan is a player from Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy (HDWSA) in Quetta and he was selected for the event by Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation.