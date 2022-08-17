Contempt hearing against Dr Fehmida today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up a contempt case against former Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and others (Wednesday) today.

PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan in his petition pleaded that the laid down rules were not followed by the ministry while appointing Asif Zaman as the director general PSB.

The SC while accepting the plea, issued notices to all the relevant officials including former Dr Fehmida, director general PSB and former secretary IPC for further hearing on August 17.

It was pleaded that the concerned ministry did not follow the rules submitted with the august court on the appointment of DG.

A few years back, the IPC ministry in Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera’s case submitted a detailed summary of the rules and regulations which were followed in his appointment as the DG PSB. However, it was pleaded that those rules were not followed while appointing Lt Col (r) Asif Zaman as the DG.

The applicant pleaded that his fundamental rights were breached while appointing Asif Zaman as the director general.

“I am putting in 32 years of service and was not considered for the post as Asif Zaman was appointed from nowhere,” Mansoor Ahmed pleaded. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the petition.