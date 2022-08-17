Dodging inflation

Due to the political upheavals in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, causing the government to increase prices of basic commodities. Though the economy of Pakistan is gradually recovering, the capitalist mafia has not reduced prices of daily commodities despite depreciation of dollar and reduction in oil prices.

Therefore, the government should give some sort of relief to the needy who have been suffering at the hands of inflation. Additionally, if the government is reducing prices, it should maintain a check to ensure that shopkeepers are not selling items as per the inflated prices.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot