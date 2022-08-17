Dodging inflation

Due to the political upheavals in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, causing the government to increase prices of basic commodities. Though the economy of Pakistan is gradually recovering, the capitalist mafia has not reduced prices of daily commodities despite depreciation of dollar and reduction in oil prices.
Therefore, the government should give some sort of relief to the needy who have been suffering at the hands of inflation. Additionally, if the government is reducing prices, it should maintain a check to ensure that shopkeepers are not selling items as per the inflated prices.
Nasrullah Khadim
Kandhkot
Conducting research work is beneficial for developing countries as it helps in employment and enhances economic...
Loadshedding by KE during midnight has become a kind of chronic migraine for Karachiites. Loadshedding during daytime...
Anti-government slogans have created confusion in our state. In Pakistan, political parties that consider themselves...
Education is the driving force that has led countries towards progress. However, Pakistan lags behind in terms of...
To control the negative trade balance, our government needs to reduce imports and balance the federal budget. They...
Just like the current politicians, the retired lot has vested interests. These interests get them hired and rehired,...
Comments