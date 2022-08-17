Imbalanced

To control the negative trade balance, our government needs to reduce imports and balance the federal budget. They should also work towards importing oil and gas at cheaper rates.
Furthermore, to substitute imported items, companies should be encouraged to invest in local resources which were previously unused. With the help of Pakistan’s economists, implementing these actions will bring prosperity to our country.
Asim Nawab
Islamabad
