Notice to ECP on plea against delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing of petitions against the delimitation of two national assembly and three provincial assembly constituencies until September 29.Ac ting Chief Justice of IHC Aamer Farooq took up for case challenging the delimitation of National Assembly (NA) constituencies NA 173 and 174 and KP assembly constituencies PK 13 16 and 17 Monday. The court also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the petitions.

