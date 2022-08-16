Revocation of Article 370: Barrister Sultan for campaign to expose Modi’s designs

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that a massive campaign will soon be launched at international level to expose Indian government’s nefarious design regarding revocation of Article 370, which granted the special status to the Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing “Meet the Press” program at the Central Press Club on Monday, the President Azad Kashmir said a rising tide of xenophobia and persecution of minorities under Modi’s fascist regime has exposed India at the international level.

Under Modi’s rule, India has turned into a majoritarian state where religious minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others are being persecuted, said Barrister Sultan, adding, “The anti-Muslim and anti-minority policies of the Modi government will soon lead to the dismemberment of India.”

Kashmiris are celebrating India’s Independence Day as a black day all over the world, he said and added, “Time is not far when India will have to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.”

The President Azad Kashmir said European Parliamentarians’ support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination speaks volume about the growing realisation on Kashmir at the international level.

Replying to a query, the President Azad Kashmir said that the speculations regarding the 15th amendment were based on assumptions, adding that all political parties unanimously passed the Constitution of Azad Kashmir and there could be no compromise on the financial and administrative powers of Azad Kashmir.

“Political parties have serious reservations regarding the delimitation of constituencies and errors in the voter lists,” he said and added that the reservations should be removed and municipal elections should be held as soon as possible.