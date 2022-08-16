Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Courtesy PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday declared all his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in the nomination papers. The former prime minister provided details of the assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest by-elections from Faisalabad constituency, NA-108.

According to the details of the declared assets, the total worth of Imran Khan’s assets is more than Rs304.2 million. Imran also declared two inherited houses and 228 kanals of land in Bhakkar district, but had no jewellery.

Imran Khan also owns a flat and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he is receiving Rs1.4 million as rent. The PTI chairman confirmed his four bank accounts, but no investment in any company. He showed Rs11.22 million cash in hand. While he has four goats worth Rs0.2 million.

Imran Khan declared that he spent Rs48.66 million on the construction of the Zaman Park house, and spent Rs4.9 million on additional constructions in Banigala. In the nomination papers, Imran Khan did not mention details of his children.



According to the nomination papers, Imran Khan declared 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. He also declared three-kanal house in Banigala in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. As per the nomination papers, Imran Khan’s wife has no jewellery.