ECP summons Imran in three references

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued three notices to the ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, summoning him for hearings in three references.

The commission issued one notice to Khan in the foreign funding case — the verdict of which was announced earlier this week. According to the cause list issued by the electoral body, Imran has been summoned on August 23 at 10am.

The notice has been issued after the ECP, in a unanimous verdict in the case which was filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, said it had found that the PTI received prohibited funding, reports Geo.

Moreover, on the demand of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ECP has issued another notice to the PTI chairman, summoning him on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification.

A day earlier, the coalition government filed a reference with the ECP, seeking disqualification of the ousted premier. The reference was submitted by PML-N MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to the ECP.



Likewise, a separate notice for hearing on August 24, has been issued to Mohsin Ranjha with regard to the reference, he had filed in his personal capacity on the question of disqualification of Imran Khan as MNA under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution.