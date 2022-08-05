ECP issues notices to PTI chief Imran Khan over foreign funding and disqualification references

PTI chief Imran Khan speaking at an event. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued a notice to chairman PTI Imran Khan regarding the prohibited foreign funding case.

ECP has summoned Khan twice. On August 18th over a disqualification reference filed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and on August 23rd concerning the prohibited foreign funding case.

According to the cause list, the ECP will hear the case at 10am on August 23.

The reference, initiated by the PDM, was submitted to the ECP by PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. It was signed by other members of the Parliament including Agha Rafiullah, Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahuddin Ayubi, Ali Gohar, and Saad Waseem Sheikh.

Clarifying his stance on the foreign funding case, former premier Khan earlier said his party collected money from companies in 2012 while the law prohibiting this action was formulated in 2017; therefore, no law has been violated.

Related Stories

"This was not a case of foreign funding, he said, addressing his party workers present at Islamabad's F9 park through a live video on August 4.



Khan explained the meaning of foreign funding, stating that according to the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), donations collected from overseas Pakistanis are considered foreign funding. He said that no law prohibits political parties from collecting money from overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, during a meeting with the leadership of the ruling coalition, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif directed political parties to file a Supreme Court reference against PTI within 48 hours. He also urged that the SC be requested to have a full court hear the reference.

Nawaz added that those who create instability following the agenda of anti-national elements should receive no concession. He alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan is directly involved in CPEC’s rollback and selling Kashmir.