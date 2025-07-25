Imran summoned in police attack case, warrant issued for Shibli

PTI founder Imran Khan (Left) and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz. — Reuters/APP

A local court in Lahore on Friday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Senator Shibli Faraz in a case linked to an alleged attack on Islamabad police personnel.

The case, originally registered by Race Course Police Station, relates to an incident that took place nearly two years ago during a tense standoff between law enforcement and PTI supporters outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as premier.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in multiple cases.

During the hearing at Lahore's Cantt Kutchery today, Judicial Magistrate Suhail Rafiq issued warrants for Shibli Faraz after he failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

The same court issued summon orders for Imran Khan, instructing jail authorities to ensure his appearance at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings till July 30.

Today’s development follows recent anti-terrorism court rulings that handed down prison sentences of up to 10 years to senior PTI leaders in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced several PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, to 10 years in prison each in connection with the May 9 case.

The court also awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case.

However, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hamza Azeem Pahat, Rana Tanveer, and Aizaz Rafiq in the case.

The same day ATC in Sargodha also sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers to 10 years each in prison in a vandalism case related to May 9 riots.