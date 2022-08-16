Process to appoint VCs not begun as search committee awaits govt notification

The appointments of vice chancellors, directors of finance, chairmen of education boards, controller of examinations, and secretaries in the universities of Sindh have been brought to a halt due to the non-issuance of the search committee’s notification.

As a result, no advertisements for the appointments of these posts have been published. Although a search committee under Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi was formed by the Sindh Assembly in February this year and signed into the law by the governor in March, the committee's original mandate only applied to the appointment of the University of Karachi’s vice chancellor, director of finance, chairmen of the education board, controller of examinations, and secretary.

The other committee members included the Sindh Higher Education Commission secretary, boards and universities secretary, college education secretary, and two experts nominated by the chief minister.

Dr Rafi told Jang that the committee could not select vice chancellors for other varsities as a notification empowering it for such purpose had not been issued. He added that they had been waiting for five months for such notification.