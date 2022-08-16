PTI, Punjab govt at odds over Gill’s issue

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill brought to a court for a hearing .—INP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi came face to face on the issue of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.



It is to be noted that IG Prisons has made it clear to the PTI leaders who contacted him that Prisons Department will cooperate with the federal government with regard to Shahbaz Gill’s medical checkup, otherwise the department should be given instructions from the Punjab chief minister because Pervaiz Elahi is the authorised person in this regard.

As per details, PTI leaders and IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem had an exchange of harsh words on the issue of shifting Shahbaz Gill to the hospital of their choice.

Government sources claimed that Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Hafiz Hayat contacted Punjab Prisons IG on behalf of Imran Khan and instructed him not to cooperate with the federal government with regard to Shahbaz Gill and shift him to the hospital to which he is referring. However, IG Prisons told PTI leaders that Shahbaz Gill has been declared an accused by the federal government and he has no authority to interfere in Gill’s matter as it will be violation of law.



As per sources, PTI leaders did not like IG’s response and got annoyed but IG Prisons made it clear that he could not follow unlawful order. The PTI leaders said that he should not teach them law and follow their instructions as it would be better for him.

At this, IG Prisons said that PTI leaders should contact Punjab CM and he should not be forced to doing such things. Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders are not on the same page on Shahbaz Gill’s issue.

When PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was contacted in this regard, he said that he is not aware of such a meeting as he and Hammad Azhar do not even know who IG Prisons is. He denied any conversation with IP Prisons on Shahbaz Gill’s issue.

Meanwhile, sources said former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan phoned Punjab Home Additional Secretary Capt (R) Asad, harshly telling him to shift PTI’s Shahbaz Gill to a government hospital in Rawalpindi instead of PIMS, Islamabad. Imran warned Capt (R) Asad of consequences if Gill was not moved, sources added.

He also accused the Punjab Home Department official of taking orders from intelligence agencies. ACS Capt (R) Asad informed the PTI chairman that Gill cannot be shifted to Rawalpindi hospital as he is a federal prisoner and the province can do nothing about it. Earlier, PTI’s office bearers Hammad Azhar, Fawad Ch, Col (R) Hashim Dogar and Hafiz Farhat went to additional Secretary Home Punjab Capt (R) Asad and demanded shifting PTI’s Shahbaz Gill to a government hospital in Rawalpindi instead of PIMS Islamabad. The officer said it was not possible under rules and regulations.

The IGP Punjab also pedalled PTI’s stance with the home department additional secretary. Similarly, PTI leaders including Fawad Ch also threatened IG Prisons, DIG Prisons and Adiala Jail superintendent of firing them for their non-cooperation in Shahbaz Gill case.

Prominent legal expert Hamid Khan told Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ host Hamid Mir that Shahbaz Gill’s issue must be allowed to proceed as a normal trial. Hamid Khan said it is highly improper of Imran Khan to interfere in the provincial government’s affairs and threaten officers of the provincial government as the provinces are autonomous. PMLQ’s Kamil Ali Agha said the federal government should not interfere in provincial government affairs and respect its autonomy.

Responding to Hamid Mir’s question if Shahbaz Gill can pose some threat to Imran Khan if he is taken to PIMS Hospital, Hamid Khan denied Imran’s chief of staff could be of any threat to the PTI chairman, but there is no need to bloat the issue out of proportions by the federal government and the Punjab government. Regarding admission to the hospital, Hamid Khan said Gill can be admitted anywhere he feels comfortable. Responding to the question PMLN’s Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said Imran Khan is trying to keep Gill away from federal jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police spokesman denied that PTI leaders contacted Punjab IGP over Shahbaz Gill’s case. He rejected Hamid Mir’s assertion and made it clear that Punjab IGP had no contact with any PTI leader. Punjab Police spokesman further said that Punjab Police have nothing to do with Gill’s case as it is a matter of Islamabad police, judiciary and Prisons Department.