King Charles delayed taking firm stance against Andrew but William pushed action

King Charles tried to stall taking a firm action against his “disgraced” brother Andrew amid ongoing scandal over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Prince William pushed his father to take action, telling him that if they do not cut off the former Duke of York now, it could damage the monarchy.

Citing a source, Rob Shuter claimed that Charles initially thought about Andrew’s feelings and wanted to take a family-sensitive response.

But William pushed for a faster, firmer approach focused on protecting the monarchy’s public standing, and Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and was ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.

“Charles dithered,” a senior palace source spilled. “He stalled, he made excuses, and he worried far more about Andrew’s feelings than the monarchy’s image.”

“He didn’t want to upset Andrew. That was the priority,” they said, adding that even Princess Anne and Prince Edward offered little help.

“Nobody wanted to be the bad guy,” the source said.

The Prince of Wales did not want to delay taking a strict action against his uncle with a source revealing, “William said, ‘This is existential. The monarchy is at stake.’”

“And that was the moment it ended,” the source commented, adding, “Charles feels. William calculates and in this case, calculation saved the Crown for the moment.”